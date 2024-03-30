ADVERTISEMENT

Liquor allegedly meant for illegal sale seized, two held in Kochi

March 30, 2024 07:26 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Njarakkal police seized 42 bottles of liquor allegedly meant for illegal sale and arrested two persons in that connection.

The arrested are Emmanual Nijosh, 21, and Greeshma, 26, of Elamkunnapuzha. The seizure of 85 bottles of half-a-litre each was made during a raid at the home of one Bipeesh, on a tip-off received by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena. The bottles were found hidden in the bedroom, terrace, and in a nearby plot. The liquor was reportedly hoarded for sale during festive occasions and dry days.

