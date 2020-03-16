‘Link’ workers for COVID-19 prevention awareness

The National Health Mission has recently trained a group of 11 migrant workers to disseminate health-related awareness messages among migrant workers in Ernakulam district. The training has come in handy almost immediately, with the “link” workers are now creating awareness among migrants about methods to contain the spread of the coronavirus infection (COVID-19).

Rajendra Naik, who works in a plywood company in Perumbavoor, was trained in January to be one such “migrant link worker”. Both in his neighbourhood and in the companies nearby, he has been informing people of the need to wash hands regularly, seek help in case of fever and avoid large gatherings. “It is necessary to warn them of such infections since workers tend to brush aside fever or small illnesses and choose to self-medicate,” said Mr. Naik, who hails from Kandhamal, Odisha.

“Such link workers can help bridge the communication gap with migrant workers,” said Akhil Manuel, nodal officer of the Atithi Devo Bhava project in the district. Launched over a year ago, the project is targeted towards screening and addressing health concerns among migrant workers. The link workers, who were identified based on their fluency in Malayalam and leadership abilities, will also assist the Labour and Excise departments at the ground level.

Supriya Debnath, another link worker from Odisha who is a government school teacher near Aluva, said that when she met construction workers in the area, some of them had panicked over the virus and wanted to return to their home states. “We had to inform them that it was best to avoid travelling in crowded train compartments, particularly with small children,” she said.

The link workers were not being sent out actively to create awareness during the outbreak, but were encouraged to circulate WhatsApp audio messages and inform those in their vicinity, Dr. Manuel said.

Since the audio messages circulated by the NHM in Assamese, Bengali, Hindi and other languages were confined to those with access to smartphones, awareness by word of mouth was essential, said Benoy Peter, director, Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development.