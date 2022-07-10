Link one lakh enterprises campaign to aqua ventures, say fish farmers

Call to set up network of cooperatives of small fish farmers on the lines of the milk union

Call to set up network of cooperatives of small fish farmers on the lines of the milk union

With the National Fish Farmers Day being celebrated on Sunday (July 10), aquaculture enterprise owners have called on the State government and the Industries department to consider linking fish farming to the ongoing campaign to establish one lakh new enterprises in Kerala during the current financial year. There is scope for establishing fish seed farms, fish feed factories and for producing value-added products such as pickles and processed items like fish fingers that are becoming popular in the market.

Such facilities, including establishment of feed factories, needed government support and they offered great opportunity for employment and income for a large number of people, said Regi Poothara, a member of the Fish Farmers' Association, which has a membership of around 12,600 farmers in the State. He said a network of cooperatives should be established that would procure fish produced by small fish farmers on the lines of the milk union, which would ensure a steady flow of income for farmers.

One of the most worrying developments for fish farmers in the State, he said, was the rising cost of feed. The government must take the initiative to control the prices or establish feed factories, so that fish farmers would not have to suffer on account of constant price rises. He said another problem faced by fish farmers in inland areas was the lack of availability of ice. Setting up ice factories in the inland areas could help them preserve the catch without difficulty, he added.

The fish farmers have also called for the creation of a database on the number of farmers involved in aqua ventures. With aquaculture production touching around 12,000 tonnes in 2022, the price of farmed fish, mostly genetically improved farmed tilapia, had fallen drastically, said Mr. Poothara.

P.P. Sudhi, a fish farmer in Cherai, said he had taken the lead in floating a group called 'Sahrudaya', comprising 26 members, to encourage young people to take up fish farming. He said farmers were not getting prices that even met the production cost. Fish farmers should be provided electricity at the rate at which it was being offered to agriculturists because fish farming required constant power supply, he added.

K. K. Vijayan, former director of the Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture, said with serious fall in wild catch, aquaculture was needed to ensure food and protein security in the future. Kerala had great potential and the government must wake up to the new possibilities, he said. Fish culture could help increase food supply, generate employment and income, he added.

K.S. Purushan, former dean of the College of Fisheries, Panangad, said measures should be taken to ensure that farmed fish got better prices and the sector should be freed of the intervention of middlemen. He said farmers should stop the system of harvesting in a bunched manner during the festive season, which tended to bring down the prices. Instead, he suggested, the harvest should be staggered so that they received a steady price.