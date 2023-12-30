GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Light show unfolds at Marine Drive waterfront

December 30, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Lights installed at Marine Drive for the New Year celebrations.

Lights installed at Marine Drive for the New Year celebrations. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

A light show that was switched on by Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas on Saturday will deck up the Marine Drive stretch for a week, amid New Year celebrations.

It has been named ‘Illuminating Joy, Spreading Harmony’. Kochi always occupied a special place in the heart of visitors to Kerala. After all, Ernakulam district attracted the maximum number of domestic tourists in Kerala, thanks to its cultural vibrancy and scenic beauty, he added.

Noting that ‘food streets’ merited a stronger presence in Kerala’s tourism sector, he assured “all support” from the government for such proposals. In addition, bridges in the State had the potential to promote tourism, he said at the function.

The visual feast of lamps, which has further decked up the scenic Marine Drive stretch and its vicinity, is the first of its kind in Ernakulam district. Conceived with a view to celebrate the arrival of 2024, it promotes the spirit of hope and joy for visitors who stroll along the waterfront pathway.

Presiding over the function, T.J. Vinod, MLA, recalled how the Kerala Tourism’s Champions Boat League (CBL) race helped promote Marine Drive as a venue for the annual backwater festival. Hibi Eden, MP, said Kochi regained her share of tourists during the post-pandemic era. Mayor M. Anilkumar expressed pride about Kochi having become the first city after Thiruvananthapuram to host the light festival of the State government.

District Collector N.S.K. Umesh, DTPC officials, and councillors of the Kochi Corporation were present.

