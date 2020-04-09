Lift lockdown gradually: experts

Amid talks of lifting the 21-day lockdown in Kerala, health experts have warned the outbreak of second wave of the COVID-19 that commenced with first three positive cases of three students from Wuhan province in China on January 30.

Already the British medical journal, The Lancet, has signalled a second wave as the pandemic is accelerating rapidly across the globe, indicating inadequate preparedness. “The lockdown should be lifted in a phased manner. Any abrupt withdrawal will take a worse turn,” M.R. Chandran, former Director of Medical Education and Principal of Government Medical College, Kozhikode, said.

Social distancing and contact tracing have been able to contain or mitigate the epidemic to a large extent in the State. “But there is a possibility of a second wave. Many have not been tested and some of the settings would have given a fake negative,” Dr. Chandran said.

The case of three students belonging to Thirssur, Alappuzha and Kasaragod and their subsequent recovery had given an impression that this was the first wave in Kerala. However, positive cases of a couple and their son who flew down from Italy emerged on March 8.

More cases were reported with travel history from West Asia across the State from mid-March. The majority of cases were Gulf returnees. This apart, cases of foreigners on tourist visa were there.

It was on March 28 that the State reported the death of a 69-year-old person who had a travel history from UAE, at Mattancherry. The second death of a 68-year-old occurred in Thiruvananthapuram on March 31.

‘Best to maintain curbs’

K.R. Girija, noted microbiologist and former vice principal of Government Medical College, Thrissur, said that lifting the lockdown without stringent measures would have serious repercussions for the State. “The pandemic is yet to be studied thoroughly. Normally the virus stays on for months. Also, we do not know the levels of herd immunity till now,” she said.

She also pointed out cases of asymptomatic people spreading the disease and they also becoming symptomatic. “It is always best to maintain the restrictions.”

So far, multiple measures effectively adopted by the State such as isolating those coming from outside, testing them, tracing their contacts, quarantining them and even hospitalising suspects cases have successfully helped in containing the contagion in the State. “But the decline in the cases does not warrant that second wave of COVID-19 may not occur,” Dr. Girija cautioned.

Community transmission

There are fears of community transmission hanging over the State. Chances of Delhi Tablighi meet participants spreading the virus is another serious issue. Over 300 people from the State had taken part in the religious congregation, and the Heath Department could trace only half of them.

Besides, the department has little or no knowledge about the source of the infection of a union leader in Idukki, a healthcare worker in Ernakulam, as well as the person who died in Thiruvananthapuram.