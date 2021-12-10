Lift irrigation project for paddy field mooted

Kochi

10 December 2021 01:13 IST

Official directed to come up with proposal for Edayattuchal field

The government has directed the Irrigation department to come up with a proposal for the construction of a lift irrigation project for Edayattuchal paddy field in Edayar.

The Chief Engineer, Irrigation and Administration, has been told to prepare the proposal.

The action comes in the wake of the direction issued by the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal to initiate steps to restore the pollution-hit Edayattuchal paddy field in its original condition.

The petitioner in the case had requested the court to restore the joining portion of Chakalathodu to the Periyar on upstream of Pathalam regulator-cum-bridge by removing the earth filling in it to ensure easy inflow and outflow of water through the channel to and from the Edayattuchal paddy fields.

The investigations by the department in June had found discharge of effluents black in colour from an illegal outlet into the canal connecting the Periyar and Edayattuchal paddy fields. The unauthorised pipe with six-inch diameter was found at the time of digging work carried out by the department along the banks of the river. The illegal outlet was later closed.

Local farmers had earlier demanded steps on the part of the government to facilitate irrigation of the Edayattuchal paddy field for agricultural purposes. The Executive Engineer, Irrigation Division in Ernakulam, had reported that an alternative and a suitable measure to ensure irrigation of the paddy field was to construct a lift irrigation project.

However, senior officials of the State Pollution Control Board expressed doubts over the feasibility of a lift irrigation scheme for Edayattuchal before completing the remediation works of the paddy field contaminated by heavy metals.

A report by the Central Pollution Control Board had revealed heavy metal contamination in exceeding limits in Edayattuchal and Chakkarachal paddy fields in the Edayar industrial region. Investigations had found that illegal discharge from the now defunct Edayar Zinc Ltd. (formerly Binani Zinc Ltd.) was responsible for causing the contamination.