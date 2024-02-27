Life term of 20 years without remission for convicts in T.P. murder case

February 27, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - KOCHI

Terming the T.P. Chandrasekharan murder case as a heinous and barbaric one, a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday imposed a fixed life term of 20 years without remission as a condition to the life imprisonment awarded to the nine convicted in the case.

The Bench comprising Justice A. Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Kauser Edappagath observed that it was also the one that threatened to undermine the democratic principles by which the people of the country, as a whole, had chosen to be governed.

“Crimes that have the effect of inducing fear in the people to the point where they are prevented from freely exercising their constitutionally guaranteed freedoms of speech and expression ought to be dealt with firmly, or they cannot be tolerated in a society that is governed by the rule of law. While there is, undoubtedly, an element of public interest that is sought to be safeguarded through the prescription of a punishment for a crime, any crime that is committed with a view to silence dissent, which is an integral facet of the right to privacy under Article 21 of our Constitution, has to be seen as a crime against the people at large in a society that has chosen to be governed by democratic principles, “ the court observed.

The nine convicts are first accused Anoop, second accused Manoj, alias Kirmani Manoj, third accused N.K. Sunil Kumar, alias Kodi Suni, fourth accused T.K. Rajeesh, fith accused K.K. Muhammed Shafi, sixth accused S.Sijith, seventh accused K.Shinoj, eighth accused K.C. Ramachandran, and eleventh accused Manojan.

They were also convicted under Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code as well by the High Court. The court also sentenced tenth accused K.K. Krishnan and twelfth accused Geothi Babu, who were earlier acquitted by the Kozhikode sessions court, to life imprisonment. The Bench, however, did not restrict the right of these two convicted and also the 18th accused P.V. Rafeek to remission.

The court, while imposing the condition of 20-year jail term without remission on the nine accused and desisting from awarding the death sentence, observed that the barbaric nature of the crime, where an unarmed man was hacked to death on a highway by six armed assailants who had no known enmity towards him but were mere assassins and co-conspirators, needed to be condemned in a befitting manner.

The court also enhanced the fine amount imposed on the accused from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh and ordered that of the fine amount, ₹7,50,000 be paid to the wife and ₹5,00,000 to the son of the deceased RMP leader.

Partially allowing the appeals by K.K. Rema, wife of the deceased leader and the State government seeking enhancement of punishment, the Bench observed that the death sentence was reserved only for those cases that qualify as the “rarest of the rare”.

“While the facts and circumstances clearly point to their abhorrent and despicable conduct, we would not go so far as to categorise it as the “rarest of the rare” so as to impose the death sentence on the accused. Stricter terms of life imprisonment would strike the right balance between the conflicting interests of the accused and the public at large and go a long way towards sustaining public confidence in our legal system”.

The court dismissed the appeals filed by the convicts seeking to set aside the conviction and sentence awarded by the Kozhikode Additional Sesssions Court in the case.

