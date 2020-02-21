Life snuffed out in its prime

Gopika, 23, a native of Thripunithura, who died in the tragic bus accident at Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu, was originally scheduled to travel to Kochi from Avinashi on Thursday. However, she advanced her journey by a day to avoid traffic snarls on Friday on the NH stretch from Aluva due to Shivaratri.

A first rank holder in Electronics and Communication Engineering from the Cochin University of Science and Technology, Gopika bagged a job a year ago. She was the only daughter of Gokulanathan and Varada of Thoppil house, Shanthi Nagar, Kannankulangara.

Gopika’s body was brought to Thripunithura on Thursday evening.