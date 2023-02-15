ADVERTISEMENT

LIFE Mission case: ED arrests M. Sivasankar, to produce him before PMLA court today

February 15, 2023 09:39 am | Updated 09:39 am IST - KOCHI:

Former principal secretary to the Kerala CM, M. Sivasankar was arrested by the ED on February 14, 2023.

The Hindu Bureau

M. Sivasankar. File photo

M. Sivasankar, former principal secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the Life Mission bribe case late on Tuesday night, will be produced before the Ernakulam District and Sessions Court in a short while.

The arrest of Sivasankar, who was interrogated for over 10 hours on Tuesday, was formally recorded close to midnight.

It was after interrogating him for three consecutive days that the agency recorded his arrest. This is the second case in which the former bureaucrat is arrested by ED.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Santhosh Eapen, the managing director of the construction company which was selected for constructing the houses under the LIFE Mission project and other accused in the gold smuggling case including Swapna Suresh were grilled by the agency in the corruption case.

According to the ED case, Mr. Sivasankar and others made undue monetary gains in the form of kickbacks in awarding the contract for the construction of multi-dwelling units under the LIFE Mission housing scheme of the State government. The housing project was proposed at Vadakkanchery in Thrissur district.

Mr. Sivasankar had retired from government service on January 31.

The top bureaucrat, who was suspended from the service following his arrest in the cases, was later reinstated.

Incidentally, Mr. Sivasankaran had secured bail in the first case booked by the agency in connection with the diplomatic channel gold smuggling case. The previous case against Sivasankar was that the nearly Rs.1 crore that was found in the bank locker of Swapna Suresh, another accused in the gold and dollar smuggling cases, was the profit made out of smuggling gold to the country.

Both cases were booked under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

He was also arraigned as an accused in the US dollar smuggling case booked by Customs.

The allegations of corruption regarding the project had rocked the CPI (M) and the previous LDF government. The party and the government had a tough time fighting the Opposition, which had highlighted the alleged corruption case during the previous Assembly polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US