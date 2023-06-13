HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Licences of auto drivers suspended for not offering ride

June 13, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - KOCH

The Hindu Bureau

I

The Joint Regional Transport Officer (RTO), Aluva, on Monday suspended the licences of four autorickshaw drivers for not offering a ride to a woman and her child near a textile showroom close to the municipal general market on May 30.

The licences were suspended after an inquiry initiated by B. Shefiq, Joint RTO, found that the drivers had refused to offer a ride to the woman and her daughter to their house at Thottakattukara around 8 p.m. Besides denying them the ride, the four drivers also allegedly insulted them verbally. The woman had difficulty in walking. A video of the incident was circulated on social media.

The drivers are Shameer P., P.M. Shajahan, P.A. Salim, and Nishad M.K. The licences were suspended for 20 days under Section 19(1) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.