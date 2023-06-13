Licences of auto drivers suspended for not offering ride

June 13, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - KOCH

The Joint Regional Transport Officer (RTO), Aluva, on Monday suspended the licences of four autorickshaw drivers for not offering a ride to a woman and her child near a textile showroom close to the municipal general market on May 30.

The licences were suspended after an inquiry initiated by B. Shefiq, Joint RTO, found that the drivers had refused to offer a ride to the woman and her daughter to their house at Thottakattukara around 8 p.m. Besides denying them the ride, the four drivers also allegedly insulted them verbally. The woman had difficulty in walking. A video of the incident was circulated on social media.

The drivers are Shameer P., P.M. Shajahan, P.A. Salim, and Nishad M.K. The licences were suspended for 20 days under Section 19(1) of the Motor Vehicles Act.