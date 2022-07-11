Licence required for gym: HC

The Kerala High Court has held that licence under the Kerala Places of Public Resort Act, 1963 is necessary for operating a gymnasium.

Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan, while disposing of a writ petition filed against a gymnasium in Neyyattinkara, directed the government to issue directives to all corporations, municipalities, and panchayats to find out whether any gymnasiums were functioning in their area of operation without licence.

If they had not obtained licence, a notice must be issued to those gymnasiums to get a licence within three months. Till the notice was issued to the individual gymnasiums for getting licence as per the Act, their functioning shall not be disturbed for a period of three months.

According to two petitioners from Neyyattinkara, a fitness centre near their home was functioning without licence from the municipality and they were forced to leave their house at 5 a.m. every day and return by 9.30 p.m. on account of disturbance from the gym,

The government submitted that for operating a gymnasium, a licence from the respective local body was necessary. It said that several gymnasiums were working without obtaining a licence.