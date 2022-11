November 21, 2022 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - KOCHI

The Motor Vehicles department (MVD) has suspended the licence of Mini Driving School, North Paravoor, following inspection on its premises and on complaints that the school offered to train candidates in driving two wheelers, although it had permission only to train candidates to drive cars. The decision to suspend its licence was taken since the school refused to heed to a stop memo that had been issued by the department, says an official release.

