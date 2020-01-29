Licence denied to duty-free shop

The Customs Department has denied licence to a company that had previously run a duty-free shop at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport, citing a criminal case registered against it for dubious operations and tax evasion.

No duty-free shop has been functioning at the airport since the department suspended the licence issued to Plus Max Duty Free Private Limited nearly two years ago.

The matter was raised at the Airport Advisory Committee meeting chaired by Shashi Tharoor, MP, earlier this month.

Ruling out issuing of licence to the company to resume operations, the department has asked the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to float a fresh tender inviting bids from other duty-free operators. “The Special Warehouse Licensing Regulations specifically stipulates that no company with a criminal case against it can be issued licence for duty-free operations,” Customs Department sources said.

Tax evasion

The department has issued notice to the company for alleged tax evasion to the tune of ₹16 crore on account of illegal sale of imported liquor outside the duty-free shop by securing unauthorised access to nearly 13,000 passport numbers.

Besides, the Anti-Corruption Bureau of the Central Bureau of Investigation in Kochi has registered case against Luke K. George, a Customs Superintendent who allegedly facilitated unauthorised access to the passport numbers; Prakadeesh Kumar, managing director of the company, and his father Suryaprakasam R; R. Sundaravasan, CEO; and other staff of the company.

Mr. George has been absconding for more than two years. But the Customs Audit Commissionerate was yet to take any action against him, sources said.

The alleged dubious operations of the company again came to the fore earlier this month when the Prohibition Enforcement Wing of the Coimbatore police arrested four staff of the same company with 62 bottles of imported liquor, which were allegedly diverted from the duty-free shop run by the company at the Coimbatore airport.

“It soon emerged that the Customs had interrogated two of the staff when they were working at the Thiruvananthapuram duty-free shop. In fact, one of them was found to have illegally procured two liquor bottles against his passport during his tenure at the Thiruvananthapuram airport,” sources said.

Thiruvananthapuram airport sources said that the impasse over the absence of duty-free shop would be resolved shortly.

“We will look into the many aspects of the present situation and take a decision accordingly,” a senior airport official said.