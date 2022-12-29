Library movement makes strides in Kunnathunadu taluk

December 29, 2022 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - KOCHI

Kunnathunadu taluk has made great strides in the library movement with 14 new libraries getting affiliated to the District Library Council, the most in any taluk in Ernakulam during 2021-22, thus taking the total number of libraries to 144.

In all, just 22 new libraries received affiliation in the district during the period under mention.

“There is a definite momentum in library movement unlike in the past when everyone was moaning about the death of reading. Libraries have grown beyond books and have emerged as hubs of social and cultural interactions. So much so that, a membership in the local library has become a matter of pride,” said P.G. Sajeev, secretary, Kunnathunadu Taluk Library Council.

Vayana Vasantham (Spring of Reading) aimed at encouraging reading and making readers active participants in social and cultural interactions has also gathered momentum in the taluk. In fact, libraries have been asked to organise a minimum number of events every month.

“The Kerala State Library Council has set the goal of having at least one library in every ward. Thiruvaniyoor panchayat in Kunnathunadu taluk is almost on the cusp of achieving that dream,” said M.R. Surendran, president, District Library Council.

The panchayat now has 16 libraries, including two in as many wards. Steps are under way to set up four more libraries, which will make Thiruvaniyoor one of those rare panchayats not just in Kerala but perhaps in the country to have libraries in all wards.

K.R. Prabhakaran who returned home on retiring as head of the department of Sanskrit at NSS College, Changanassery, was instrumental in achieving the feat, said Mr. Sajeev.

“When I returned in 2017, the panchayat had only six libraries, and I bought the land to set up one. Then I turned my attention to setting up libraries in the remaining wards in the panchayat realising that the libraries had a role beyond reading and are integral to building social and cultural consciousness and brotherhood. Our goal is to complete the remaining four libraries before the end of this financial year,” said Mr. Prabhakaran.