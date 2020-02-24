Kochi

Library kits for govt. schools

Corporate responsibility: Mathew Muthoottu, Managing Director of Muthoottu Mini Financiers Limited, handing over a library kit, which comprises 11 different titles published by The Hindu Group, to Saleena P, Principal of Model Technical Higher Secondary School, Kaloor, on Monday.

Corporate responsibility: Mathew Muthoottu, Managing Director of Muthoottu Mini Financiers Limited, handing over a library kit, which comprises 11 different titles published by The Hindu Group, to Saleena P, Principal of Model Technical Higher Secondary School, Kaloor, on Monday.   | Photo Credit: H_Vibhu

Twenty-five government schools across the State will benefit from the library kits to be distributed by The Hindu Group in association with Muthoottu Mini Financiers Limited under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The programme aimed at enriching school libraries with collection of books published by The Hindu Group was launched here on Monday. Mathew Muthoottu, Managing Director of Muthoottu Mini Financiers Limited, inaugurated the programme by handing over the first library kit, which comprises 11 different titles published by The Hindu Group, to the Principal of Model Technical Higher Secondary School, Kaloor.

In his inaugural address, Mr. Muthoottu observed that with the advent of audio-visual technologies and techniques the habit of reading books, especially among children, has declined steeply. Reading has great positive effects on the brain as it induces thinking and enhance brain development. He urged the students to spend more time with books and embrace the habit of reading.

Saleena P, Principal of the school, welcomed the gathering. Kiran James, Chief Manager (marketing), Muthoottu Mini Financiers Limited; and Suresh Kumar Pillai, Assistant General Manager, The Hindu Group, Kochi, attended.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 24, 2020 10:24:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/library-kits-for-govt-schools/article30906365.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY