Letter seeking security arrangements on Cusat campus promptly sent to officials, says Registrar

February 15, 2024 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

KOCHI

The Registrar of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) on Thursday informed the Kerala High Court that the letter received from Dipak Kumar Sahoo, former Principal of the School of Engineering, seeking to make adequate security arrangements, including deployment of police, for the musical programme on the campus was promptly forwarded to the security officer of the varsity for further action.

In an affidavit filed in response to a petition by Aloshious Xavier, president of the Kerala Students Union (KSU), seeking a judicial inquiry into the stampede which claimed four lives, Registrar V. Meera said the security personnel at the varsity and civil police officers were present on the campus when the stampede occurred. They acted immediately, arranged ambulances, and helped take the injured persons to hospital.

Justice Devan Ramachandran posted the case for March 6 for the final hearing.

