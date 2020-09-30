Less than 10% of COVID-19 patients in private hospitals

Kochi

30 September 2020 00:10 IST

Surge in infections may force them to admit more

A total of 590 patients, or a little less than 10% of more than 6,000 active cases in the district, are being treated at private hospitals, according to data available with the district administration as on Tuesday morning.

“About 42 private hospitals are treating COVID-19 patients, mostly those who test positive on their premises, and in some cases, people who had requested a shift from a government facility to a private one,” said Dr. Mathews Numpeli, district programme manager, National Health Mission.

‘Beds set aside’

The district had not yet reached a point at which patients would have to be referred from brimming government facilities to private ones, particularly since people without severe symptoms were being advised to remain at home, he said. “But if that situation were to arrive, six private hospitals empanelled under the government’s Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi (KASP) health care scheme, have set aside 200 beds altogether,” Dr. Numpeli said. The price of treatment has been capped by the State government at KASP-empanelled hospitals.

Meanwhile, at the Government Medical College Hospital, which has borne the brunt of the COVID-19 case load so far, 236 out of 300 beds are occupied. At PVS Hospital, which was recently renovated and turned into a COVID-19 hospital, 15 out of 30 beds are occupied. PVS has the capacity to treat about 120 critically ill patients and more beds at the hospital would be made functional as and when patients are directed to the hospital, Dr. Numpeli said. The Fort Kochi taluk hospital would also be ready to treat category B and C patients in about a week, he said.

Treatment cost

Dr. Joseph Benaven, general secretary, Kerala Private Hospitals’ Association, said the treatment cost for COVID patients would be a reflection of what the hospitals charged otherwise, but the costs had changed considering the humongous use of disposables like PPE kits. “The issue of sufficient personnel persists at private hospitals too and most hospitals are in a critical situation when it comes to human resources, with staff testing positive or going into quarantine, and having only a few specialists to handle regular hospital functions,” he said.

“Across the State, patients who test positive on the hospital premises are treated at a private hospital, and patients were not yet being transferred from government facilities, except by the patient’s choice. “But we could arrive at such a situation soon,” he said.