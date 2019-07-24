Leprosy detection drive in August

The district health department is all set to launch the third phase of Aswamedham, the campaign against leprosy, next month.

The earlier drives had helped detect 14 cases and it is believed that there could be more cases in the community.

The new drive would be comprehensive to cover the native as well as the migrant population, said additional district medical officer S. Sreedevi. “The numbers would be fewer, but even one case is important to be detected and cured,” she said.

The campaign would involve door-to-door visits to make people aware of certain skin lesions that could turn out to be leprosy.

Of the 14 cases detected in the earlier phases of the campaign held in January, three were women.