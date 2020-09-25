Lensman assaulted

The Central police have registered a case in connection with the assault of a news photographer allegedly by the staff of a fuel outlet near the High Court Junction here on Friday.

The photographer with The New Indian Express was allegedly assaulted while attempting to take photographs of Health Department officials collecting swabs for the COVID-19 test at the fuel outlet run directly by a public sector fuel company.

His professional equipment was also damaged in the alleged attack.

A police patrol vehicle rescued him from the scene and took him to the General Hospital.

He lodged a complaint following which the ce registered a case invoking multiple sections of the IPC.