Lensfed to protest against Kudumbashree building plan facilitation centres

March 25, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - KOCHI

Licenced Engineers’ and Supervisors’ Federation (Lensfed) has said that permitting Kudumbashree facilitation centres to pass building plans almost as an extension of plan approval departments in urban local bodies could create an unholy alliance between the urban local body sections involved in plan approval and the Kudumbashree plan facilitation centres, help breed corruption, and deny traditional players in the area of plan preparation and submission a fair amount of opportunity.

Federation State secretary Jithin Sudhakrishnan said Lensfed represented around 25,000 licenced engineers and supervisors in the district, their dependents, and co-workers. The organisation has played a big role in ensuring that buildings are approved in keeping with the prevailing rules. However, the introduction of K-Smart has prompted the government to allow licensed Kudumbashree members, their dependents, or family members to open centres as front office facilities for plan approvals.

This is purely a political move aimed at garnering support for the government but spells trouble for the already existing group of plan facilitators, who are registered with the government and are also empanelled according to the latest requirements specified by the government. The vast majority of Lensfed members are women, and allowing Kudumbashree members to open similar facilities will not drastically change the employment opportunity scenario for women, said Mr. Sudhakrishnan.

Lensfed plans to hold sit-ins across the State on March 27 demanding that they not be denied what is their just share of work. They have asked the government to offer an assurance of protection of their jobs.

Besides, Lensfed is demanding that the government do away with the process of “double registration” in which the licensed engineer or supervisor has to register and then also get empanelled, paying separate fees for both the processes.

A Kudumbashree official said that plan facilitation centres had been planned at IT cells now under operation with the support of licensed Kudumbashree members. The first plan facilitation centre in the district is expected to come up in Perumbavoor, the official added.