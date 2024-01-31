Lenin made revolution a global concept, says Patnaik

January 31, 2024 01:22 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - KOCHI

Lenin revolutionised the concept of revolution, enriching it and taking it to a wider stage from the socio-economic and political theatre of the European working class to include the wider arena of developing countries in Asia including India, said Prabhat Patnaik, Marxian economist and former Vice Chairman of the Kerala State Planning Board. The lecture was organised under the aegis of EMS Study Centre, Kochi.

Lenin converted the idea of revolution and Marx-Engels theory and praxis into a global concept. While Marx wrote about the exploitation of colonies by colonial powers, Lenin made it a more concrete reality of the drain of resources worth the labour of 60 million workers in India. The fruit of this labour is taken away without anything being paid back, he said, delivering a lecture here on Tuesday to commemorate the 100th death anniversary of Lenin.

Lenin also learnt a lesson from the failure of the Paris Commune, which had failed to take into consideration the support of peasants in bringing about a socialist democratic revolution. He also showed the world through the example of Russia that revolution by the working class was possible even in a country where capitalism had not fully developed.

Lenin also showed that inter-imperial wars should be turned into civil wars by the working class because the imperial powers used the working class in one country against the working class in a rival country. So, the German working class is shooting the British working class in a war whereas these wars should be turned into civil wars against the exploitative class.

The crisis of capitalism is evident in India, fascism is on the rise, and the working class, including farmers, must rise up to defeat fascism. He said there was discontent among workers across the world, including in the United States where real wages had not increased.