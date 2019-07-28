Kochi

Legislators demand repair of damaged roads

Legislators who took part in the district development committee meeting have demanded immediate repair of all damaged roads including national highways and State roads in Ernakulam district. They complained that instructions issued by the development committee to the PWD were not being complied with.

“Chithrapuzha-Perumbavoor, Puthencruz-Karivaloor, Mannur-Ponjassery, Nadakkavu road, Puthiyakavu-Kanjiramattom and Chalakkudy-Angamaly-Aluva are completely damaged. Huge craters are all over these.

Two-wheelers are the most vulnerable on these roads. Therefore, measures should be taken to blacktop the roads as soon as the monsoon gets over,” they said.

At the meeting, District Collector S. Suhas urged the public to provide information on dumping of toilet waste at public places, water sources or drains. The registration details or pictures of the vehicles used for waste dumping in public places could be shared with the district administration on the collector’s Facebook page. The meeting also discussed creating a mechanism to monitor agencies collecting toilet waste.

