Legendary cricketer Ravi Achan dies

April 01, 2024 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - KOCHI

Paliath Ravi Achan, 96, the legendary former Kerala cricket captain and the first ever Kerala cricketer to register the impressive double of 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in the domestic circuit, died at his son’s residence in Thripunithura on Monday around 9 p.m.

He was not doing well for the last couple of months owing to age-related ailments. Ravi Achan was born to the Paliam royal family member Aniyankuttan Thampuran and Kochukutti Kunjamma in 1928. He was a prominent presence in the sports, social and cultural landscape of the State.

Ravi Achan became famous for his cricketing exploits and was instrumental in generating interest in the game in this part of the world. He was closely associated with the reputed Thripunithura Cricket Club.

Ravi Achan’s domestic cricketing career spanned between 1952 and 1970 during which he played 55 first-class matches for Travancore-Cochin and Kerala. A right-hand batter and a right-hand leg spinner, he notched up 1,107 runs and bagged 125 wickets.

His highest score of 70 was made in the game against Madras while his best bowling figures of 6 for 34 came against Andhra Pradesh. In between, he became the first Kerala cricketer to register the double of 1,000 runs and 100 wickets.

Along with cricket, he also took active interest in other sports like lawn tennis, badminton, and table tennis. He was a constant presence in the cultural arena of the temple town of Thripunithura. He was also closely associated with and served as office-bearer of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Balagokulam, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Kathakali Kendram, Poornathrayeesha Sangeetha Sabha, and Poornathrayeesha Seva Sangham.

The body is now being kept at his son Ram Mohan’s apartment in Thripunithura. Funeral will be held at the crematorium of Paliam family in Chendamangalam on Tuesday around 3 p.m.