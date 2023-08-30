Legal metrology fines nearly ₹20 lakh since April

August 30, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - KOCHI

The district unit of Legal Metrology department collected a total fine of around ₹19.88 lakh since April this fiscal for various violations.

Around 761 cases were registered over the last five months for violations under the provisions of the Legal Metrology Act. Cases were registered for excessive pricing in violation of the maximum retail price (MRP), use of weighing machines not certified by the department, and not declaring the mandatory information on packaged items.

The department officials imposed fines on manufacturers and traders selling products at rates higher than the MRP or making false declarations on packages. Action was taken against missing declarations of MRP and packaging date. Cases were registered against establishments for sale of items weighing less than the declared measurement. The department imposed a penalty on traders and commercial establishments for violation of Packaged Commodity Rules.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior officials of the central zone of the department here said that stringent action will be taken against the failure to provide the mandatory declarations on packages. We have also registered cases and imposed a penalty for obscuration of MRP and its replacement with another price tag, they said.

As per the rules on packaged commodities, the manufacturer has to display details such as name of the product, weight/measurement, maximum retail price, month and year of packaging, expiry date, address of manufacturer, e-mail and phone number for receiving complaints from consumers. The department also registered cases against traders who failed to maintain documents of testing and certification of electronic balances.

The public can alert the officials about various violations under the Legal Metrology Act at 0484-2423180.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.