Legal Metrology dept. in Ernakulam steps up action against violators in view of Onam season

August 23, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The Legal Metrology department in Ernakulam has stepped up vigil against various violations including cheating on weights, measures and maximum retail price (MRP) printed on packaged commodities as part of a special drive in view of the Onam season.

Three inspection squads are operating in various parts of the district from August 17 onwards. The violations detected included use of non-standard measures and unverified weights and measures by flower merchants. “Nine cases have been slapped against traders involved in the flower business. A total fine of ₹18,000 was imposed on them,” said Vinod Kumar, Deputy Controller (Central Zone) of the Legal Metrology department.

The inspectors affiliated to the squads pointed out that they are coming across cases in which traders have failed to provide details, including MRP, content, net weight and expiry date on packaged commodities. It is a violation as per Rule 6 of the Legal Metrology Act. In the drive held in areas under the corporation divisions between 31 and 77 on Wednesday, two such cases were detected and a total fine of ₹10,000 was imposed on violators, they said. The public can alert the officials about various violations, especially in the festival season. They may call: 0484-2423180.

Shopkeepers who hoard provisions and sell old stocks will come under the scanner of the Department of Civil Supplies and the police. Surprise checks will be conducted at commercial establishments to check attempts to dupe customers, according to the district administration.