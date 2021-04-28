Kochi

Legal metrology dept. sets up control rooms

The Department of Legal Metrology has set up control rooms to address complaints amidst the pandemic crisis.

The public can report to the control rooms violations such as charging rates above the maximum retail price printed on packaged commodities, use of illegal weighing equipment, and sale of products in quantities lower than the weight mentioned on the packets, a press release here said.

The contact numbers are: Deputy Controller (General) Ernakulam - 8281698058; Deputy Controller (Flying Squad) - 8281698067; Assistant Controller, Ernakulam (Kochi Corporation limits) - 8281698059; Circle 2 Inspector, Kanayanur taluk limits - 8281698060; Kochi taluk - 8281698061Aluva - 8281698063; Paravur - 8281698062; Perumbavoor - 8281698064; Muvattupuzha - 8281698065; and Kothamangalam - 8281698066.

