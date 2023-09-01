Legal Metrology dept. imposes fine worth ₹17 lakh on traders

September 01, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The central zone of the Legal Metrology department imposed a penalty of ₹17.7 lakh on 455 traders for violations of rules during Onam season.

The officials of the department conducted around 1,400 inspections in shops and commercial establishments in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Idukki districts. Seventy cases were registered against bakeries, supermarkets, stationery stores, electronic outlets, Onam fairs and public distribution centres on charges of not declaring the mandatory details on packaged commodities.

As many as 270 cases were registered against commercial establishments for using weighing equipment that did not have the mandatory certification issued by the department. Eight cases were registered on charges of changing the prices on packaged commodities while 15 cases were lodged for sale of items weighing less than the declared measurement.

The inspections as part of the festival had started on August 17.

