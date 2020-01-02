Legal metrology dept. earns ₹4.39 lakh in fine

The Legal Metrology Department collected ₹4.39 lakh in fine from various shops in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Idukki districts.

The Central Zone of the department had conducted lightening inspections during Christmas at 731 establishments including fruit and vegetable outlets and ration shops. According to J.C. Jeeson, deputy controller, Central Zone, as many as 190 violations were detected in trade practices.

The department collected ₹1.20 lakh as fine in 51 cases, while 21 are being followed up.

Improper packaging of Christmas cakes and other items yielded ₹1.622 lakh.

As many as 23 establishments faced legal action. Assistant controllers B.S. Jayakumar, C. Shamon, K.C. Chandni, Xavier P. Ignatius, Anoop V. Umesh, and C.V. Easwaran led the operations.