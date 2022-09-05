Legal Metrology collects ₹1.85 lakh fine from shops in Ernakulam

Special Correspondent KOCHI
September 05, 2022 21:44 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Legal Metrology department collected a fine of ₹1.85 lakh from various shops and establishments for violation of the provisions of the Legal Metrology Act over the last four days.

Cases were registered against 63 shops and establishments following inspections held in the district. A fine of ₹88,000 was collected for not certifying the weighing equipment. Fifty-four shops were found violating this provision.

About ₹20,000 was collected as fine from three shops for carrying out sale of underweight products. Three establishments were fined for not declaring the maximum retail price, address of the manufacturer, and date of manufacturing on the packages, according to an official communication.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

B. I. Sailas, Deputy Controller of the department, said action was also taken against two shops for collecting price above the declared maximum retail price and packaged commodities not having details about its packing registration.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app