Legal Metrology collects ₹1.85 lakh fine from shops in Ernakulam

The Legal Metrology department collected a fine of ₹1.85 lakh from various shops and establishments for violation of the provisions of the Legal Metrology Act over the last four days.

Cases were registered against 63 shops and establishments following inspections held in the district. A fine of ₹88,000 was collected for not certifying the weighing equipment. Fifty-four shops were found violating this provision.

About ₹20,000 was collected as fine from three shops for carrying out sale of underweight products. Three establishments were fined for not declaring the maximum retail price, address of the manufacturer, and date of manufacturing on the packages, according to an official communication.

B. I. Sailas, Deputy Controller of the department, said action was also taken against two shops for collecting price above the declared maximum retail price and packaged commodities not having details about its packing registration.