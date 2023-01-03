ADVERTISEMENT

Legal Aid Defence Council System to be launched on January 3

January 03, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Legal Aid Defence Council System (LADCS) which will offer free legal aid to the needy in criminal cases from the pre-arrest to appeal stages will be launched in the State on January 3.

The Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KELSA) has engaged 96 lawyers, who will exclusively attend these cases and deliver quality legal aid to the needy sections of society. The Authority has developed office space and provided infrastructure including furniture and computers for the LADCS. The service will be available across all the districts of the State, said a communication from the authority.

Members of the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes, victims of human trafficking, natural disasters, ethnic violence and caste atrocities, woman or children, persons with mental or physical disabilities, industrial workers and persons in custody can avail of the service of the LADCS. In the general category, those persons with an annual income less than ₹3 lakh are also eligible for free legal aid.

The panel lawyers will visit police stations on the information of probable arrest and offer required legal assistance to the persons concerned. They will also meet those arrested and kept in jails and offer assistance, said the communication issued by K. T. Nizar Ahamed, Member Secretary of the Authority.

K. Vinod Chandran, Judge, High court of Kerala and the Executive Chairman of the Authority will inaugurate the facility online at 9.30 a.m.

More details of the programme and assistance for accessing the facility could be obtained from the telephone numbers 0484-2396717, 98467 00100 or the toll-free no.15100, the communication said.

