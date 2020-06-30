Legal action against football clubs

The Kochi City police on Monday informed the Kerala High Court that legal action had been initiated against various football associations and turf owners for allowing football on their turfs or grounds without following physical distancing norms.

In an affidavit, the police pointed out that seven cases were registered for violating the government order and not following the COVID-19 protocol. It added that it was dangerous to play football in the COVID-19 situation and the turfs might turn into potential sites for the spread of the virus. The affidavit was filed in response to a petition filed by a sports club challenging a police directive to close down its football turf for violating physical distancing norms.