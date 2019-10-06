Legacy waste case to come up before NGT soon

The case of legacy waste (old municipal solid waste) piling up at the Kochi Corporation’s Brahmapuram dumpsite is likely to come up before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) soon.

The tribunal had slapped a penalty of ₹1 crore on the corporation when the case was taken up in October last. It had also asked the civic body and the State Pollution Control Board (PCB) to file a compliance report within six months. The tribunal had asked the corporation to submit a performance guarantee to the tune of ₹3 crore before the PCB.

The Kerala High Court had stayed the NGT directive in November last for two months while asking the civic body to submit ₹1 crore as bank guarantee with the Central and State PCBs within three weeks.

The PCB is expected to file an affidavit before the tribunal explaining the current legacy waste scenario at Brahmapuram. Officials of the board had recently made an assessment of the steps being taken to clear legacy waste at the dump site.

It is learnt that the board had found that the corporation was not able to implement the directives of the State Level Monitoring Committee (SLMC) on Solid Waste Management appointed by the NGT in accordance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

“Legacy waste still remains in large quantities at Brahmapuram. The corporation will have to clear it even if it says that the waste issue will be resolved once the proposed waste-to-energy plant is ready,” sources said.

The SLMC had asked the civic body to get rid of legacy waste through bio-mining as per the Central Pollution Control Board guidelines. It had also directed the corporation to make necessary arrangements to address current environmental issues till the plant comes into existence. The corporation was asked to file a compliance report before the committee immediately.

In its reply to the committee, the corporation authorities had said there were no takers for the bio-mining project when tenders were issued. “Work will have to be re-tendered now. However, we will not be able to proceed with the re-tendering process as the model code for the by-election is in force,” they added.