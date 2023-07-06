Left with no option, flood-ravaged residents of Kannamaly erupt in anger

July 06, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - KOCHI

Residents of Kannamaly erupted in anger on Friday morning as lashing waves flooded their houses for the third consecutive day.

Women accompanied by children in the affected wards led the protest with a blockade of the Pandikkad-Chellanam road at 8 a.m. reiterating their long-standing demand for the construction of seawall using tetrapods. Braving intermittent rain, they stayed on the road for nearly six hours.

The protesters alleged that the government and the district administration had failed to address the flood situation despite three days of seawater intrusion into over 150 homes in the affected areas including Kannamaly, Kannamaly north, Andikkadavu, and Cheriyakadavu.

“We have lost all hope as there is no end to our misery. For the past three days, our homes have remained flooded with seawater. Toilet waste has entered rooms making the situation worse,” pointed out women who were part of the protest.

The residents alleged that the government had failed to keep its promise to construct seawall using tetrapod as was done along the 7-km stretch between Chellanam harbour and Puthenthode. Temporary measures such as setting up geo bags will not offer a permanent solution. The flood situation would continue to cause hardship to the residents, they said.

The protest was called off after over six hours after Sub Collector Vishnu Raj held talks with the residents. The district administration assured them that their demand for construction of seawall using tetrapods would be placed before the government for follow-up action. Officials reiterated that geo bags would be set up as an interim measure.

District Collector N.S.K Umesh said paucity of funds remained a hurdle in the setting up of seawall using tetrapods in Kannamaly and the remaining stretch. The fury of sea seems to be intense this time as per feedback from local residents and elected representatives, he added.

