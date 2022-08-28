Left parties shall take the lead for democratic alliance, says Binoy Viswam

ADVERTISEMENT

The Left parties have a significant role to play in building up a national democratic alliance to fight the 2024 general election, said CPI leader Binoy Viswam.

Speaking at the Ernakulam District Conference of the party on Sunday, Mr. Viswam said the CPI shall work towards developing the alliance. The 2024 election will be a decisive one regarding the future of the country. The CPI was the first political party to publicly note that the RSS was the Indian version of fascism. The BJP government at the Centre was pursuing fascist and racial supremacy policies, he said.

CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran, assistant secretary K. Prakash Babu and district secretary P. Raju replied to the discussions at the meeting.