Left MPs protest against denial of permission to visit Lakshadweep

KOCHI

10 June 2021 22:13 IST

Administrator turning islands into open jail, says Vijayaraghavan

Left Democratic Front convenor A. Vijayaraghavan has said that Lakshadweep will not be allowed to be turned into an open jail for the islanders.

“Denial of permission to Parliament Members to visit the union territory smacks of a contempt for Parliament,” he said while inaugurating a protest by Left Front MPs Elamaram Kareem, Binoy Viswom, A.M. Arif, M.V. Sreyams Kumar, V. Sivadasan, John Brittas, K. Somaprasad, and Thomas Chazhikkadan in front of the Lakshadweep administration office on Willingdon island on Thursday.

He accused the Centre of trying to take away the existing employment opportunities on the islands besides attempting to destroy the social life and cultural ethos of a people. The effort was to saffronise and corporatise the emerald islands at the expense of the islanders, Mr. Vijayaraghavan alleged.

The MPs wanted to visit the union territory to gauge the suffering of the people at the hands of an administrator, but that were not permitted. All democratic rights of the islanders were being violated and the authoritarian Administrator Praful Khoda Patel should be shown the door, he demanded.