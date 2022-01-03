Left can’t fill vacuum caused by Cong., says Binoy Viswam

CPI leader and Rajya Sabha member Binoy Vishwam on Sunday said that the Left parties would not be able to fill the vacuum if the Congress were wiped out from the political scene.

“The Left parties are aware of the vacuum if the Congress collapsed before challenges posed by the RSS-BJP combine,” Mr. Vishwam said. He was speaking at a memorial meeting for P.T. Thomas, MLA, who passed away in December.

He said he had differences with the Congress but did not want to see its destruction. District Congress Committee president Mohammad Shiyas presided over the meeting.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran said P.T. Thomas had the courage of conviction to stand by his ideals. Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly V.D. Satheesan said he was influenced by Thomas during his student days. Mayor M. Anilkumar said Thomas’ passing was a big loss for Kochi.