Left breathless as garbage piles up

Kochi

09 November 2020 01:07 IST

Frequent fires, burning of waste at Brahmapuram dumping yard prove an irritant for nearby residents

From a temple that stands on the banks of the Kadambrayar, Manoj M.S. has a ringside view of the dumping of waste from the precincts of seven local bodies in the district at the Brahmapuram dumping yard.

The temple is one of the last vestiges of a residential area that existed before Brahmapuram became the district’s dumping yard. Since it is located on the road that leads to the dumping site, and the area is frequented only by trucks carrying waste and packs of dogs, the temple, with an overgrown yard, has also mostly been abandoned save for a monthly ritual, said Manoj, a newspaper agent and the temple’s caretaker, who lives in the same ward.

“The stench from waste and the mostly deserted area tend to keep people away. Only a few workers helping with segregation of waste at the plant live nearby,” he added.

Advertising

Advertising

Hidden in the thickets behind the temple are houses that were abandoned by residents when the land was acquired for the dumping site. “My house still stands there, intact. The place was scenic, with the Kadambrayar flanked by coconut and areca nut groves and a few paddy fields. We had to give up the land for a pittance when a total of over 100 acres were acquired,” said Suresh Kumar, who moved to Kaninad in the same panchayat. Around 30 acres were taken over in 2007 through a government notification, and another 65 acres were acquired in 2009, he added.

Both the Kochi Corporation and the Vadavucode-Puthencruz panchayat have done little to clear up the mess in the area, said Pradeep C.V., an autorickshaw driver, who lives at Brahmapuram. The fires and burning of waste have turned into an irritant, water in the Kadambrayar is coated in slime, and piles of waste are scattered along the way to the dumping yard. “We are only waiting to see what more can go wrong here,” he said.

“Another election is around the corner, and we will be told that something will be done about the waste. Nobody is clear about what that something is,” said Manoj. “There are plans for a biomedical waste treatment plant in the vicinity, which means more truckloads and more trouble,” he observed.

Residents had recently been complaining about the foul-smelling waste from the district administration’s cleaning of canals under Operation Breakthrough which was brought here, he added. After the 2018 floods, mattresses and pillows that could not be salvaged found their way to Brahmapuram in piles, Manoj said.