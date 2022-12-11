Leela Menon Awards presented

December 11, 2022 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Former diplomat Venu Rajamony said on Sunday that Leela Menon continued to be a great role model for journalists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the Kochi International Book Festival after distributing the Leela Menon Media Awards, he said the country needed journalists like Menon. She was a great journalist who made bold interventions in society through her reports, and was a guiding spirit during his earlier career as a journalist, he said.

Mr Rajamony presented the award to senior journalist and writer K.C. Narayanan for his overall contribution to journalism. K. Unnikrishnan of Mathrubhhumi, Josekutty Panackal of Malayala Manorama, and Ansi Anna were presented awards for best reporter, best photogrpaher and best news channel reporter, respectively.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US