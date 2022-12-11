Leela Menon Awards presented

December 11, 2022 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - KOCHI

Former diplomat Venu Rajamony said on Sunday that Leela Menon continued to be a great role model for journalists.

Speaking at the Kochi International Book Festival after distributing the Leela Menon Media Awards, he said the country needed journalists like Menon. She was a great journalist who made bold interventions in society through her reports, and was a guiding spirit during his earlier career as a journalist, he said.

Mr Rajamony presented the award to senior journalist and writer K.C. Narayanan for his overall contribution to journalism. K. Unnikrishnan of Mathrubhhumi, Josekutty Panackal of Malayala Manorama, and Ansi Anna were presented awards for best reporter, best photogrpaher and best news channel reporter, respectively.