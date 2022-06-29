Learning the art of safeguarding intangible cultural heritage

Students work on geographical indication of traditional practices at Njattuvela fest

Students work on geographical indication of traditional practices at Njattuvela fest

The Njattuvela Heritage Festival at Changampuzha Park in Edappally has provided a group of young talents an opportunity to learn and experience the need for safeguarding the intangible heritage of the State.

They are undergoing an internship on intangible heritage and its protection through geographical indication (GI) as part of the Heritage Field School 2022 organised by the India Heritage and Museum Field School (IHMFS). The Njattuvela fest is being organised by the Moozhikkulam Sala, IHMFS and Prarthana Foundation.

“We have students from St. Teresa’s College, Ernakulam; St. Peter’s College in Kolencherry and Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit in Kalady as participants in this initiative to understand intangible heritage and its safeguarding through geographical indication. GI indication is a label that is applied to products that have a specific geographical origin and characteristics that are related to that particular location. The owner of the GI tag has exclusive rights over the product,” said B. Venugopal, former Director of the National Museum of Natural History, New Delhi, and co-ordinator of the programme.

The Heritage Field School has four components that include orientation, workshop, volunteering and evaluation. Each participant will work on a select GI registered intangible heritage/craftmanship showcased at the ongoing Njattuvela fest. Mr. Venugopal said that Kalaripayattu and Tholpavakoothu, two intangible heritage forms from Kerala in the national list of Intangible Cultural Heritage, along with other traditional forms will also be presented on the occasion. “The students need to interact with the stakeholders and prepare a detailed project report as part of learning about the rich legacy and tradition of Kerala,” he said.