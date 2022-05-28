Learned slogans at protests against NRC, CAA, says boy

He says he doesn’t know their meaning

The 11-year-old child who is in the eye of a storm for chanting provocative slogans at a Popular Front of India (PFI) rally in Alappuzha recently claimed that he had picked up those slogans while attending the protests against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

He was talking to reporters in the presence of his father on Saturday. The boy said he had learned the slogans by heart while attending those protests.

“I first raised the ‘Azadi’ slogan at the PFI rally. Then I thought of the other slogans and shouted them too. Then someone raised me to his shoulders. No one asked me to raise the slogans. I don’t know their meaning,” he said.

Father’s version

The child’s father also reiterated that his son picked up those slogans at the protests against NRC and CAA. He said he had raised them during many occasions thereafter and that their videos were still available on YouTube. “Nothing has been added to those slogans since then. Why is this being made a controversy now? For what crime is the child being harassed?” he wondered.

He said the slogans were not against Hindu or Christian religion but only against the Sangh Parivar. He added that he was not an active worker of the PFI but only attended major events.

The father denied having gone into hiding and claimed that he had gone on a tour soon after the rally. He said he came to know about the controversy only later. He added that he had chosen to turn up at the directive of his lawyer.