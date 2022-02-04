Leak in petrol tanker creates panic at Chakkaraparambu

Fuel transferred into another vehicle on NH bypass

Tension prevailed for a while after a leak was detected in a tanker carrying over 12,000 litres of petrol at Chakkaraparambu on the NH bypass on Friday evening.

Initial efforts to plug the leak had to be dropped and fuel had to be transferred into another vehicle. Fire and Rescue Services personnel continued to spray the tanker with water and foam all along to avoid any accident after two units from the Gandhi Nagar fire force station rushed to the spot, said T.B. Ramakrishnan, Station Officer.

The leak was detected in one compartment of the tanker following which petrol in that compartment was transferred to another vehicle, said fire force sources.

Traffic was disrupted for a while as the incident occurred along the busy Palarivattom-Vyttila bypass. A police team led by the Edappally Traffic Inspector regulated traffic along the area.