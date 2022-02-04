Kochi

Leak in petrol tanker creates panic at Chakkaraparambu

Fire tenders spraying foam to prevent a fire incident at Palarivattom where a tanker carrying petrol sprang a leak on Friday.   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tension prevailed for a while after a leak was detected in a tanker carrying over 12,000 litres of petrol at Chakkaraparambu on the NH bypass on Friday evening.

Initial efforts to plug the leak had to be dropped and fuel had to be transferred into another vehicle. Fire and Rescue Services personnel continued to spray the tanker with water and foam all along to avoid any accident after two units from the Gandhi Nagar fire force station rushed to the spot, said T.B. Ramakrishnan, Station Officer.

The leak was detected in one compartment of the tanker following which petrol in that compartment was transferred to another vehicle, said fire force sources.

Traffic was disrupted for a while as the incident occurred along the busy Palarivattom-Vyttila bypass. A police team led by the Edappally Traffic Inspector regulated traffic along the area.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 4, 2022 9:56:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/leak-in-petrol-tanker-creates-panic-at-chakkaraparambu/article38378926.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY