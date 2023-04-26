League demands probe into ‘dubious’ AI camera deals

April 26, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has alleged that the entire AI camera deal has turned out to be one of the most dubious in the State’s history, and that a comprehensive inquiry into it is the need of the hour. IUML general secretary P. M. A. Salam told reporters here that the entire deal could have been completed for a sum of ₹75 to ₹80 crore but ₹232 crore has been spent on the project.

Those involved in the scandal should be brought to justice. The inquiry should be such that the government recover the money it lost from those involved in the deal. A camera that costs ₹1.23 lakh has reportedly been bought at ₹4 lakh. The Vigilance inquiry ordered by the government will not bring to light the entire truth. The government is only trying to put the blame on the bureaucracy and make good its escape from its responsibility, alleged Mr. Salam.

The League will continue to be on the path of protest until the entire episode is brought to light and all those involved are brought to book. A protest action will be drawn up at the UDF meeting in the State capital on Thursday, he added.

The government appears to be unmoved by the enormity of the scandal involved and the proofs that have been brought out by the Opposition. The scandal has been unearthed when the government is unable to provide social security payments or even provide money for the free midday meals in schools. At the same time, the people of the State are burdened by heavy tax burdens.

The League leader also slammed the government for the foreign trips for which substantial money had been spent. However, the government and the Chief Minister are unable to point out even a positive outcome for the State from these foreign trips, he added.