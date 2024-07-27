GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Leading shipping line MSC to open IT centre in Kochi

Updated - July 27, 2024 07:08 pm IST

Published - July 27, 2024 06:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

World’s largest shipping line MSC, Mediterranean Shipping Company, will soon open its first IT venture office in Kochi marking a major step for Kerala, which is making its presence felt as a major maritime business hub.

MSC has finalised a deal for leasing 20,000 sq. ft. of space at Lulu Cyber Tower in Infopark Phase I sector, P. Rajeeve, Industries Minister, said. He described the development as a major step towards converting Kochi into a major maritime hub in the country.

MSC would initially employ 250 professionals at its Kochi venture. MSC intended to complete preparations inside the space taken on lease at the earliest.

The Minister said maritime business had been earmarked as a major growth area for the State. These efforts had received a big boost with the arrival of MSC on the scene.

The new development comes close on the heels of the entry of global giant Kongsberg into Kerala underlining the State’s rising status in the maritime sector, the Minister said.

It may be recalled that Kongsberg Maritime opened a facility in Kochi on May 24 this year with a view to enhancing support to its customers in the region.

