Leadership Commission for judicial appointments suggested

KOCHI

21 October 2020 22:12 IST

Senior Madras High Court lawyer, Sriram Panchu, on Wednesday suggested the constitution of a Leadership Commission to take care of the appointments of the judges of the Supreme Court and High Courts and ensure the continuing integrity of judges.

Speaking at a webinar on “Some thoughts on Constitutional reforms of the court” organised by the Kerala Law Academy, he said that the collegium system of selection of judges was non-transparent. Therefore, it was high time that it should be scrapped. The Leadership Commission could also inquire into allegations against judges of the Supreme Court and High Courts, he said.

