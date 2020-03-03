Leachate from Brahmapuram polluting Kadambrayar: SLMC

KOCHI

03 March 2020 01:09 IST

PCB inspections find windrow composting yards at site in a dilapidated state

The State-Level Monitoring Committee (SLMC) on solid waste management has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that the leachate from the dumping site of Kochi Corporation at Brahmapuram remains a major source of pollution of the Kadambrayar.

“The site is a wetland by the side of River Kadambrayar, which is identified by the Central Pollution Control Board as one of the polluted river stretches in India. The river is overgrown with aquatic weeds as a result of pollutants entering the stream. Leachate from the decaying food waste at Brahmapuram is a major source of pollution of river Kadambrayar,” said a report submitted by the SLMC before the Principal Bench of the tribunal in New Delhi.

In an annexure to the main report, the committee said the leachate percolating into the Kadambrayar was likely to aggravate in the rainy season. As the entire waste was dumped on an open ground, it might cause serious environmental issues, it said.

Inspections by the State Pollution Control Board held on February 18 had found that all windrow composting yards were in a dilapidated state at the site. The condition was worse than it was during earlier visits. No sufficient compost heaps were seen and the waste masses stocked there were of legacy nature. It was noticed that they were using three trommels only for biomining activities and the manure thus produced was of no fertilizer quality, according to a report filed by the board before the SLMC.

The corporation authorities were not able to provide closed drains as per the directives issued by the board. The drains were not constructed scientifically and chances of percolation of leachate were high.

Several drain segments through which leachate cannot be properly diverted were also found by the board officials.

Collection pits

The report said the direction to provide scientific leachate collection pits of impervious nature was not complied with by the corporation officials. Leachate in huge quantities was flowing through a small canal. It was noted that they were constructing a new collection pit in an unscientific manner beside the existing pit. This was not intimated to the board in advance. It was also noted that the oozed leachate was being pumped out to nearby land using suction pumps and hose, according to the report.

The leachate treatment plant was seen not operational and the officers responsible informed the board that it would not be viable and they were planning to introduce another facility. But no proper time-bound proposals were submitted till date, it said.