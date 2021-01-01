LDF wins Vazhakkulam block panchayat

Both fronts now in power in seven blocks each

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) added one more block panchayat to its kitty, thus striking parity with the United Democratic Front (UDF) after both its president and vice president candidates emerged victorious in the elections held in Vazhakkulam block panchayat on Thursday.

K.M. Anwar Ali of the CPI(M) was sworn in as president and his party colleague Aji Teacher as his deputy. Both fronts now hold the reigns of power in seven block panchayats each.

Elections in Vazhakkulam block panchayat had to be postponed on Wednesday owing to lack of quorum. The LDF has six members, UDF five, and Twenty20, the Kizhakkambalam-based corporate outfit, four members in the Vazhakkulam block panchayat.

As in the previous day, Twenty20 members stayed away, leaving the winning candidates from the LDF with six votes each against five votes bagged by the UDF.

The UDF members who boycotted the poll on Wednesday had a change of heart, as they fielded Shemeer Thugalil of the Congress and Shajitha Naushad of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) as the presidential and vice presidential candidates respectively. The UDF had initially boycotted the election, alleging that the LDF had resorted to a similar ploy in Vengola panchayat, where it was in line to emerge the winner, after Twenty20 members had chosen to stay away. In Vengola panchayat, the UDF has nine members to eight members of Twenty20, and six of the LDF.

Following the imbroglio, the election in Vengola also had to be postponed on Wednesday for want of quorum.

Eventually, the UDF emerged victorious in the panchayat when the election was held on Thursday but not without some drama. Members of the LDF and Twenty20 stayed away from the polls.

While presidential candidate M.D. Hameed of the Congress romped home with all the nine UDF votes, the winning vice presidential candidate Shamla Nazeer from the IUML received one vote less after the party-backed Independent candidate Nazeema Rahim stayed away from voting.

At one point, internal bickerings in the IUML were such that the Congress fleetingly toyed with the idea of taking over the post if its ally could not reach a consensus.

In Vazhakkulam grama panchayat, Gopalakrishnan of the CPI was elected unopposed as president, since the UDF, despite having a majority of 11 members to the LDF’s nine, had to forego the post, since it did not have an eligible candidate for the post reserved for the Scheduled Caste (General) category. The UDF’s Shajeena Hydrose was elected vice president on Wednesday but could not take oath since the president who is supposed to administer oath could not be elected for want of quorum.