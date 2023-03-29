ADVERTISEMENT

LDF, UDF trade charges over failures in Kochi’s waste management system

March 29, 2023 07:22 am | Updated 07:22 am IST - KOCHI

Leaders of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) on Tuesday traded charges over the waste management system of Kochi

The Hindu Bureau

Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) spray water on the smouldering garbage even as an excavator spreads out the heaps to ensure water reaches everywhere, at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant in Kochi on March 11 . | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Leaders of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) on Tuesday traded charges over the waste management system of Kochi.

While the LDF leaders held the decade-long UDF regime responsible for “destabilising the waste management process” at a march taken out to the Kochi Corporation office, Ernakulam DCC president Muhammad Shiyas alleged that the LDF protest was an attempt to cover up the failures of the civic administration.

The LDF leaders alleged that the mismanagement of the UDF regime led to the piling up of waste at the plant site, which eventually caught fire. The attempts of the UDF and the Congress workers to physically attack civic officials would be resisted, they said.

C. N. Mohan, the district secretary of the CPI (M), inaugurated the meeting. Mayor M. Anilkumar, Deputy Mayor K.A., Ansiya, CPI district secretary K.M. Dinakaran and former mayor C.M. Dinesh Mani were among those who attended.

According to Mr. Shiyas, the police action against Congress councillors who cornered the ruling dispensation over the failed waste management system was with the knowledge and consent of the CPI(M) leaders. The LDF took out a march to the Corporation office to protect the tainted civic administration, he alleged.

Kochi / Kerala

