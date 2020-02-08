LDF sweeps elections to corporation standing committees

Elections to vacant positions in three standing committees of the Kochi Corporation were a walkover for the Left Democratic Front (LDF), with the sole United Democratic Front (UDF) councillor who is not a member of any standing committee, Shiny Mathew, not contesting.

LDF councillor P.S. Prakash was nominated unopposed to the vacancy in the town planning standing committee, strengthening the Opposition’s hold over the panel. Opposition councillors Bindu Levin and Simi V.R. were nominated to the two vacancies in the standing committee for development.

With no remaining nominations, two positions in the tax appeals panel remain vacant, to which another call for nominations will be made within five days. After T.J. Vinod was elected to the Legislative Assembly, the council was left with 73 members.

The only councillor who is not a member of any standing committee is Ms. Mathew, who had resigned from her position as chairperson of the town planning committee.

Ms. Mathew said that she had been directed not to contest by the party.

A section of Congress councillors had earlier demanded that Mayor Soumini Jain be replaced by Ms. Mathew.

A prior seat-sharing agreement between the two factions of the Congress required the standing committees to be overhauled two-and-a-half years into the council’s term.