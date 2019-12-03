LDF stages protest against Mayor

Left Democratic Front (LDF) leaders and opposition councillors reiterated on Monday their demand for Mayor Soumini Jain’s resignation alleging that the United Democratic Front (UDF)-led Corporation’s inefficiency has cost the city dearly in the past four years.

LDF leaders took out a march to the Corporation office raising various demands. They had alleged that the progress of the city gas project, LIFE Mission, AMRUT, Smart City and waste management and housing projects had been delayed consistently. The Corporation had failed to resolve issues such as waterlogging, poor condition of roads and the construction of the new Corporation building, they added. Those who apply for birth and death certificates still had to wait for up to three months due to the delay in implementing the e-governance scheme, said Opposition leader K.J. Antony. Funds worth several crores allotted for these projects were either lost or would lapse soon, he said. LDF leaders further alleged there was a lack of transparency in governance and claimed that minutes from the council meetings were not made available to councillors, besides saying that council meetings were not being held regularly. They said that an agreement on the ro-ro service had not been signed yet with Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation and that the Mayor had lost the support of members of her own party. CPI(M) district secretary C.N. Mohanan flagged off the protest march to the Corporation. Leaders of parties constituting the LDF participated in the protest, expressing their lack of trust in the Mayor. The protest blocked a section of Park Avenue Road and caused traffic jams in the vicinity of the Corporation office.